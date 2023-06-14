Tragedy struck on the Arkansas River on June 9, when father of 13 children Dustin Harker, 47 and of Hutchinson, Kansas, was pronounced deceased following a rafting accident that took place in the area of Sunshine Falls, per a report from the local Cañon City Daily Record.
The Sunshine Falls feature is often considered to be one of the most dangerous rapids in the Royal Gorge area, ranging from a class four to five rating and consisting of two main drops.
As Harker's raft hit the rapid, his watercraft flipped, dumping those onboard into the water. He was reportedly traveling down the river with friends from church and four of his children. According to a family member, Dustin was on the raft with three of his children when the accident occurred – a 15-year-old son, a 17-year-old son, and a 13-year-old daughter.
When the raft flipped, his 13-year-old daughter was reportedly trapped underneath the vessel, which Dustin Harker is said to have flipped upright to release her.
Kansas' KWCH news reports that though the group got to safety, Harker had already swallowed quite a bit of water. He was talking on the shore and said he couldn't breathe before losing consciousness. Attempts to revive him were not successful.
A Kansas media source noted that Harker was a successful neurologist in the Hutchinson area. A GoFundMe has since been started to help cover expenses the Harker family will face following Dustin's death.
This horrific accident provides one example of how dangerous whitewater rafting can be in Colorado – especially when water flow is high during years of high snowmelt and a rainy spring, as it is this year. Dustin Harker had reportedly rafted this stretch of river before, though current conditions likely made the experience much more dangerous this time around. When water levels rise, currents are stronger and rafts move quicker, making the rafting experience that much more fast-paced and potentially chaotic when there's a flip.
Those rafting in Colorado should plan on using a guide if they don't have much experience. Always wear protective gear, including a helmet and a life preserver. It's also important to know what to do if you fall in the water ahead of time. Generally, a guided experience will include a lesson on this prior to launch.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
