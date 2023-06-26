According to the National Park Service, two visitors have died at Texas' Big Bend National Park amid temperatures that reached as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, June 23.
A press release from NPS notes that a call for emergency assistance came in at about 6 p.m., requesting help on Marufo Vega Trail. A man, 31, and his two stepsons, age 14 and 21, were hiking the trail in the extreme heat when the 14-year-old fell ill and ended up losing consciousness.
The father left the scene to head back to their vehicle to get help while the 21-year-old attempted to carry his 14-year-old brother back to the trailhead.
Emergency responders, including park rangers and border patrol agents, reached the scene at 7:30 p.m., finding the younger brother dead on the trail. The father was missing at this time.
A search for the father was initiated, with emergency responders finding his vehicle crashed over the Boquillas Overlook embankment at about 8:00 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Marufo Vega Trail is approximately 13.5 miles in length with about 2,660 feet of elevation gain and a 'difficult' rating, according to AllTrails. Park officials note that the trail travels through rugged desert terrain and rocky cliffs with no shade or water. It's known as a dangerous trail in summer heat.
An 'extreme heat advisory' is in effect for the park, instructing visitors to be off trails by the time afternoon hits.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
Colorado might not experience heat as extreme as 119 degrees, but hot summer temperatures can still be a major concern when it comes to staying safe during outdoor recreation experiences. Always pack plenty of water and be aware of how the powerful sun and impacts of elevation are affecting the body. Avoid trails where there's not much shade when temperatures tick up as summer progresses.
