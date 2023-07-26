According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a hiker went into cardiac arrest on the Anne U. White Trail on Wednesday, requiring rescue.
The report of the situation was received by authorities at about 9:45 a.m., with the initial report stating that a hiker was experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction. The hiker had been stung by something and was having trouble breathing.
One of the people in the female hiker's group ran down the trail to get cell phone service and called for help, with Text-to-911 also being used to relay information in the absence of cell service.
At some point during the incident, the woman lost her pulse.
Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District responded while CPR was in progress with a medical evacuation helicopter on standby. American Medical Response, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and Boulder Mountain rescue units also entered the field in response.
The female hiker ultimately regained her pulse and was carried to the trailhead in a litter, soon transferred to a local hospital for additional care.
Information about the woman's current status has not been made publicly available. The press release on the matter also did not state what may have stung the woman or whether or not she had known allergies.
Anne U. White Trail is located northwest of Boulder, rated as 'easy' on All Trails and 3.2 miles long.
This situation is a good example of why it's important to make sure there's always a connection to the outside world while on the trail. In many parts of Colorado, cell phone service isn't available or can be weak, meaning that a GPS-based communication device may be needed for communication. A device like those in the Garmin inReach line can be useful in cases like this.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
