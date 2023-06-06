Looking to see what the 'tiny home' lifestyle has to offer? You won't want to miss the Colorado Tiny Home Festival, set to take place in Brighton later this month.
Running from June 24 to June 25, the festival will show off a wide range of professional builds, do-it-yourself builds, and glamping options. The event will also feature speakers and a marketplace. More than a dozen tiny home-related businesses are participating.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets purchased before June 10 cost $10, eventually climbing to $20 during the weekend of the event.
Looking to rent a tiny home to give this lifestyle a try? Check out this 'Hobbit hole'-style tiny home that's available for rent in Colorado.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.