Those looking to obtain a lot of firewood at a discounted rate won't want to miss the upcoming 'Friends of Mueller State Park' firewood sale.
On October 7 and 8, a group called Friends of Mueller State Park will be sponsoring a donation-based firewood distribution program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as supplies last.
The firewood that will be available consists of mixed dry and green un-split rounds and can be acquired by the truckload for a donation of $60 to $80 (cash-only) depending on the amount of wood requested. Trailers aren't allowed, but pick-up trucks are, allowing those looking for wood to load up their bed at a fraction of the cost that can be found elsewhere.
"Please join us in supporting the Friends of Mueller State Park and stock up on firewood at bargain prices,” said Brian Kerrigan, Mueller State Park Manager. “The Friends of Mueller State Park continue to be a valuable partner with the park and this firewood sale has started to become an important fundraiser for them.”
Mueller State Park is known for its stunning fall colors and is found near Divide off of Colorado Highway 67. The wood collection area is set to be located at Gate 36, which is about one mile north of the main park entrance. There will be signs indicating where this entrance is during the firewood event.
Only cash will be accepted as a donation, with a full short-bed pickup truckload priced at $60 and a full long-bed truckload priced at $80. No park pass is required for pick-up.
This event marks the fifth-annual firewood fundraising sale conducted by Mueller State Park.
Find additional details here.
