A meeting in Portland is set to put a cap on a debate that's been ongoing for more than a year in Colorado – whether or not the iconic Mount Evans peak should bear a new name due to the controversial past of its namesake governor.
On September 15, U.S. Board of Geographic Names will gather at the annual Council on Geographic Names Authorities conference to make the final decision via a vote.
The proposed new name for Mount Evans is Mount Blue Sky. While other various entities have already approved this renaming decision, it's not official until approved at the federal level.
Most recently, the name was set to be approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names in March, though this was delayed after the tribal government of the Northern Cheyenne said they would never approve of this name as the 'Blue Sky' phrasing is part of one of their sacred ceremonies.
While the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board had already voted unanimously to use the name Mount Blue Sky in November 2022, this pushback resulted in the federal vote getting postponed to September 2023.
The current Mount Evans name was drawn into question due to Governor John Evans' role in facilitating the tragic Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, during which at least 230 Native Americans were killed.
The official federal vote on the name change is set to take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time this coming Friday.
Mount Evans is one of the most famous peaks in Colorado, known for dominating the Denver skyline. A road to the top of the peak also makes its summit very accessible for locals and visitors, alike.
