According to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety (DRMS), mitigation work is set to start soon on the Lewis Coal Mine Fire, which is located in Boulder County and near a suspected ignition point of the 2021 Marshall Fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and resulted in two deaths.
The fire has been burning for more than 50 years, with DRMS noticing a recent uptick in activity. There's also concern that the blaze could impact the Davidson Ditch water supply, which will fill in the upcoming spring.
An Emergency Declaration related to the matter notes that the Lewis Site is one of two active underground coal fires being monitored in Boulder County, with the other located on Marshall Mesa near a trailhead.
During the spring of 2023, the state was able to record subsurface temperatures of 145 Fahrenheit at the Lewis Site, with above-average rainfall this year contributing to increased ground movement in the actively venting area that is adjacent to the water supply ditch. This has resulted in the widening and opening of new tension cracks, with this increased subsurface activity threatening the structural integrity of the water supply ditch.
As a result of these risks, the Lewis Mine Fire is set to be excavated and mitigated when the water supply ditch is not transporting water for irrigation purposes, with operations to do so set to start as soon as possible, but not later than October 1, 2023.
The urgency comes with a stated "imminent threat" that Boulder County may suffer from widespread damage and loss due to a related wildfire or flooding.
During the recent period of increased activity, officials have noticed surface cracking and fracturing, higher surface temperatures greater than 120 degrees, increased venting and gas emissions, and stressed vegetation.
Crews plan to excavate to approximately 30 feet below the ground to a point that's just below the coal mine workings, removing burning and smoldering coal. The coal will then be blended with rock and soil and added back to the same site once its temperature is less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
The plan is to wrap on the project prior to the ditch filling with water in the spring of 2024.
Officials blamed the start of the Marshall Fire on a downed powerline and a dormant fire on a religious property, though a coal mine seam playing a role was also considered as a possibility.
Find more information here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.