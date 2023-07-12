While Denver might not get much national attention for its local cuisine, the Mile High City is home to a ton of great dining spots.
According to TripAdvisor, a rooftop restaurant and bar on top of the Le Méridien hotel in the city's Central Business District is the best option around.
Dubbed 54thirty Rooftop, this spot has a 5-star TripAdvisor rating with 287 reviews – one of only three five-star spots on the travel site's 'top 30 Denver restaurants' ranking.
The upscale vibe found at 54thirty Rooftop – named for its elevation of 5,430 feet above sea-level – is complete with fire pits and a great view, complimented by outstanding fare centered on shareable plates and hand-crafted cocktails.
Among shareable plate options on the spot's 2023 summer menu are barbecue pork pot stickers, braised short rib tacos, boozy s'mores ice cream, elote corn dip, and lamb meatball sliders. It's also worth noting that the menu changes with the season, giving fans an incentive to keep coming back.
Whether you're looking for a place for date night or a spot to watch a sunset with a tasty drink in hand, 54thirty Rooftop should be on your Denver dining bucket list.
Find more recommendations from patrons here and explore the restaurant's list of dishes and cocktails on their website.
