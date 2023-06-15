A decorated Denver Police officer might lose his leg after it was run over by a Denver Fire Department truck as he was trying to keep fans who had breached the gates during the parade Thursday away from the truck.
The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. as a fire truck carrying several players rounded the corner of 13th and Cherokee streets. Fans had breached the barricades there and Denver Police Sergeant Justin Dodge, a member of the SWAT team, was trying to keep them away from the truck carrying several players.
Horrible situation as @DenverPolice swat officer runnover by Denver fire truck carrying JOKIC AND Murray at 13th & Cherokee @nuggets pic.twitter.com/oeea2g4G3c— Brian Willie (@bwillie) June 15, 2023
“The fire truck began to roll up the back of his left leg, trapping him underneath the vehicle causing a very significant lower leg injury,” Thomas said. “We were able to extricate him from underneath the fire truck, load him up in an ambulance and rushed him to Denver Health.”
A doctor from Denver Health said Sgt. Dodge was immediately sent to surgery and is in stable condition.
“He was protecting those community members from the fire trucks,” Thomas said. “He’s a veteran officer, a sergeant assigned to our SWAT team for a number of years and a very decorated officer.”
Sgt. Dodge has served the Denver Police Department since 1997, a spokesperson said.
Mayor Michael Hancock estimated more than 750,000 to 1 million people descended on downtown.
Hancock said there were an estimated 200 officers on the streets Monday night and again Thursday.
