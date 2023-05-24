According to West Metro Fire & Rescue, which is headquartered in Lakewood, a house fire that took place on May 24 involved the rescue of at least 11 cats.
West Metro Fire & Rescue reported that they were on the scene of the blaze at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with the fire involving a home in the 9900 block of W. Wesley Avenue.
Four people were treated on scene for possible injuries, as firefighters worked to save animals still inside the home.
According to a 9 a.m. report, 11 cats had already been rescued and transported to an emergency vet for additional care. One cat and a dog died, with seven cats still missing. Two of the seven missing cats lived outside of the home.
The homeowner was ultimately transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the fire, which was first reported by a neighbor that saw smoke, was determined to be electrical, starting in the living room and also resulting in heavy damage to the adjacent kitchen.
