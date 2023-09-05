As was noted a few weeks ago, snow flurries had already started falling in Colorado's high country during the late summer. That being said, it hasn't been enough to accumulate thus far. That may change this week.
Colorado's 9News reports that there's a slight possibility that snow will land in the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday morning, which could be enough to count as the first official snow of the season. An early September snowfall is on-par with the norm for the state.
While the Mountain-Forecast.com report doesn't necessarily reflect this prediction of snow on the state's highest peaks on Tuesday, this forecasting service does call for several inches in the high country later this week. For example, the service calls for three inches on Mount Yale from Friday to Saturday.
Will snow end up landing in Colorado? We'll have to wait and see.
There's already been snow reported at several Utah resorts and while the incoming round of snow might not stick around in the Centennial State due to lingering warm temperatures, it's a preview of what's soon to come in following weeks. And don't forget about all that iconic fall foliage – it's soon to come, too.
As Colorado enters fall, it will continue to be crucial for outdoor recreations to check the forecast prior to setting out into the backcountry. Even a little bit of snow can totally change the gear needed for an adventure. Don't forget to bring some traction tools along.
Find a fall color forecast here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.