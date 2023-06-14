A group of five mountain lions was recently captured on a Ring Floodlight Camera as they crossed a driveway in Breckenridge, Colorado, shocking local residents and serving as a reminder that nature is never far in the Centennial State.
The footage shows a group of four mountain lions cross the scene first, followed by a fifth cat seconds later. The cat in the front of the range (apparently that's what a group of mountain lions is called) appears to be larger. This is most likely the mother with the other four cats being her offspring, as it is relatively rare for mountain lion adults to travel together. As the cats in-tow appear to be roughly the same size, they're likely part of the same litter, with female mountain lion producing one to six offspring at a time.
The Ring customer, identified as Chris, said the following about the video:
“That was first time I saw mountain lions on video. Neighbors there have said they have never seen them in that area. We did see one lion in video two nights later. We were at our Florida home when this was recorded. It is just an interesting video — unusual to see four [OTC note: five were actually captured] lions together. I look at our videos almost daily just to see what roams around there, normally a fox or moose seen on video. We have Ring doorbells and cameras at each of our three homes.”
While security cameras are often touted as a means of keeping property safe, many Coloradans opt to install them to catch a glimpse of wildlife passing through their space.
Watch the clip below:
While these mountain lions aren't much of a threat to humans, it's worth noting that mountain lions can become defensive when around young. It's also worth noting that mountain lions are known to prey on house pets, making it crucial to keep pet animals mostly inside and closely monitored while outside in areas where lions are known to roam. Remember, if natural prey animals are around, it's likely mountain lions are around, as well.
If you happen to see a mountain lion on your property, haze it away with loud noises and sounds from a safe distance. Report the encounter to your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife department.
