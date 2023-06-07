While Colorado's drought problem has nearly evaporated during a rainy spring that seems to have no end in sight, all that moisture has been causing a few issues, too.
Flash flood warnings have been common in recent weeks, with downpours and standing water causing damages to infrastructure around the state.
One of the latest impacts of the excessive precipitation is the closure of the popular Colorado River Trail at Rocky Mountain National Park due to impassable flooding. The trail is known for taking hikers to the Lulu City ghost town and the Grand Ditch/Never Summer Mountains area.
Details about when the trail is expected to reopen haven't been released – presumably after the flooding recedes and any necessary maintenance is conducted.
Additional updates may be posted to the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page.
