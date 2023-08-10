With businesses closed and lockdowns implemented while the COVID-19 pandemic rolled in during early 2020, foot traffic in many downtown areas around the country saw a rapid drop. Three years later, most major metropolitan downtown areas have yet to recover.
A study from the University of Toronto took at look at the number of mobile phone devices on downtown streets in many major cities on the North American continent to determine 'foot traffic' present in a given area. In order to determine whether or not an increase or drop in foot traffic occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic took place, the university compared cell phone data from March to May 2019 to the same period in 2023.
While Salt Lake City, Bakersfield (CA), Fresno (CA), and El Paso (TX) now have more foot traffic in their downtown areas compared to 2019, these four cities were the only places where that was the case among 63 cities included in the analysis – which included two Colorado cities, Denver and Colorado Springs.
Denver has recovered the least of the two Centennial State spots, seeing downtown foot traffic at just 56 percent of where it was during the data collection period in 2019. This resulted in a 39th-place rank on the overall list of 63 spots, with a higher rank indicating more recovery.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 23rd in terms of recovery, at 68 percent of 2019 foot traffic in 2023.
The city that had seen downtown foot traffic grow the most since 2019 was determined to be Salt Lake City, recently at 139 percent of pre-pandemic traffic. San Francisco has struggled the most with recovery, recently at just 32 percent of the foot traffic its downtown area saw 2019.
Do you think the pandemic is to blame for the shift? Or could other factors be at play? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full analysis here.
