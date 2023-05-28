You may know that Denver International Airport (DIA) is the third busiest airport in the world, but a recent data analysis by Forbes has given the travel hub another high ranking—among the 'Angriest Airports in America'.
Forbes researchers analyzed more than 37,000 tweets to the 60 busiest airports in the U.S. since March 2022 to make the determination.
"[...] each tweet was tagged with the emotion it scored highest for. In this case, we focused our analysis exclusively on tweets tagged as “anger.” To establish airports with the angriest travelers we calculated the total number of angry tweets as a proportion of all tweets directed at that airport," the analysis' methodology section reads.
Of the 60 busiest airports in the country, DIA ranked 14th overall. According to Forbes, approximately 54 percent of tweets directed at DIA between March 2022 and March 2023 were considered "angry".
The analysis also determined that the top words used in tweets to DIA were:
- Security
- Line
- TSA
- Delays
- Luggage
According to Forbes, the 'Angriest Airport in America' title goes to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, with around 65 percent of tweets directed to it considered "angry".
Find the full analysis, here.
