According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, former Broncos player Lance Ball, 37, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, assault in the second degree, and criminal mischief. As noted by the release, the charges are accusations and the defendant is innocent until proven guilty.
The charges were the result of a report of a physical domestic disturbance that took place in Highlands Ranch on June 5.
Lance Ball was a running back on the Broncos from January 2010 to August 2013. He also played on the St. Louis Rams, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Tennessee Titans. During his NFL career, he scored four touchdowns, accumulating 801 rushing yards and 230 reception yards.
Additional details about the case have not been released at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.