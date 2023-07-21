The victim of a fatal rock climbing accident that occurred at Rock Park in Castle Rock on Tuesday has been identified as 27-year-old Matt Byars, a former MLB draft pick from Wisconsin.
According to a Facebook post from the Town of Castle Rock, crews were notified that a man had fallen while climbing at around 8 p.m. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information regarding the cause of the fatal fall has not yet been made available.
Per a report from 9News on Friday, the Douglas County Coroner's Office confirmed that the victim was Byars. His alma mater, Michigan State University, has since released a statement on its website to express its condolences.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Byars family," MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said. "Matt was a joy to coach and his big personality was a huge part of our program both on and off the field. We're heartbroken at his passing due to a tragic rock climbing accident in Colorado."
According to the university, Byars was the 24th-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2016, but chose to return to Michigan State for his senior season.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Byars' death.
