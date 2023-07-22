The former owners of a 10-year-old English setter named Watson are fighting to prevent the dog from being euthanized, after they released it to the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) last week.
According to DAS, the dog's owners surrendered it to the shelter after it reportedly bit their young child in the face.
"He is still on bite quarantine at the shelter. This is our standard protocol after a dog bites a person to ensure the dog does not have rabies. Unfortunately, the bite was severe and resulted in a trip to the emergency room and several stitches," the shelter said.
DAS also reported that the owners told them Watson had a history of being aggressive, and had bitten the same child before.
According to a report by KDVR, Watson's former owners were later informed that the dog was going to be euthanized.
Watson's story has since picked up traction online, and prompted other rescues to request that the dog be release to them.
"Please know that both Southwest Setter Rescue and Above and Beyond English Setter Rescue are waiting to provide safe homes without children for Watson. Both these organizations are licensed animal rescue groups from the State of Colorado and have gone through rigorous licensing requirements," a spokesperson for the rescues said in an email on Saturday.
Protesters even gathered outside of the DAS facility on Friday in an attempt to get Watson released, CBS Colorado reported.
"We take our responsibility of protecting our community of people and pets very seriously. As such, we are still closely reviewing this case - a decision has not yet been made," DAS said on Friday.
