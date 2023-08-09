According to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, a very serious off-highway vehicle rollover accident took place on August 7, sending four adults to various Western Slope hospitals in critical condition.
A call about the emergency was received at 1:08 p.m., triggered by a satellite communication device in the Stoney Pass area of San Juan County.
Once at the scene, the Silverton Medical Rescue Team found four out-of-state adults that were seriously injured after their off-highway vehicle (OHV) traveled down a steep embankment. Local reporting from the Durango Herald stated that vehicle rolled a distance of 77 feet, with the official press release on the incident noting that those in the OHV were thrown out of the vehicle while not wearing seat belts or other safety equipment.
Other off-highway vehicles were in the same group as the vehicle that was involved in the accident, with one of the people in a different vehicle calling for help.
Ultimately, more than 30 emergency personnel were involved in the response, with the four patients being being transported from the scene in four separate helicopters for medical care. Injuries were said to be life-threatening.
“This accident is a good example of why these vehicles, while used for recreational purposes, can be lethal. We strongly encourage the use of common and recommended safety equipment like seat belts, helmets, eye protection and is why we recommend proper caution while operating these vehicles in general. While the use of these vehicles and safety equipment are governed by law, for us it is a greater concern for the saving of lives. By use of safety equipment and careful operation of these vehicles, your chances of serious bodily injury and or death are greatly reduced as well as your chances of getting into an accident in the first place,” said San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance.
The incident happened on County Road 3B near the Old Hundred Boarding House and the Stoney Pass turnoff, with the road described as a shelf road with narrow access and a steep incline.
Authorities were sure to note the important role that the GPS communication device played in the rescue, allowing for the group to report the accident quickly, with accurate location information.
"In my opinion, it saved lives," said Director of Silverton Medical Rescue Tyler George.
The press release on the incident didn't specifically name the GPS device that was used, though those considering a purchase of a device like this should check out the Garmin inReach line. That's probably the most popular option among local search and rescue teams and has many times been proven as life-saving in Colorado's backcountry.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
(1) comment
"four out-of-state adults" Most likely not experienced with the area or using their vehicle in that terrain.
