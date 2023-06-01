Perhaps the greatest food known to humankind, the taco is beloved from coast to coast in the United States. Fortunately for Coloradans, four of the country's best taco spots are reportedly located in the Centennial State.
A list recently released by Yelp sought to determine where America's best places to get a taco were located based on ratings and reviews, subject to editorial review. Once the numbers were crunched, four Colorado restaurants made the cut to be ranked among the top 100 taco spots in America, one of which even broke into the top 25.
The highest-ranked Colorado taco stop was Tacos Aya Yay, located in Lafayette and ranking 24th nationwide. With an outstanding 5-star Yelp rating and 245 reviews, this spot is a sure hit. The carne asada tacos are among the most popular options here, along with the menudo soup.
Xicamiti La Taqueria in Golden ranked 37th, while Slope & Hatch in Glenwood Springs ranked 76th and La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas in Denver ranked 77th.
The top ranking taco spot in the country was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego.
Find the full list of America's top taco spots here.
