mexican street tacos flat lay composition

Stock photo. Photo Credit: rez-art (iStock).

 rez-art

Perhaps the greatest food known to humankind, the taco is beloved from coast to coast in the United States. Fortunately for Coloradans, four of the country's best taco spots are reportedly located in the Centennial State.

A list recently released by Yelp sought to determine where America's best places to get a taco were located based on ratings and reviews, subject to editorial review. Once the numbers were crunched, four Colorado restaurants made the cut to be ranked among the top 100 taco spots in America, one of which even broke into the top 25.

The highest-ranked Colorado taco stop was Tacos Aya Yay, located in Lafayette and ranking 24th nationwide. With an outstanding 5-star Yelp rating and 245 reviews, this spot is a sure hit. The carne asada tacos are among the most popular options here, along with the menudo soup.

Xicamiti La Taqueria in Golden ranked 37th, while Slope & Hatch in Glenwood Springs ranked 76th and La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas in Denver ranked 77th.

The top ranking taco spot in the country was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in San Diego.

Find the full list of America's top taco spots here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.