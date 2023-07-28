Bringing a group hike, a mixology class, and ski pros to Granby's Snow Mountain Ranch, the 'TINCUP Mountain Mixer' is set to take place this Saturday, free to the public with limited spots available.
The event is set to take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting with a check-in and followed by a hike that's about an hour long.
Once back at the ranch, guests will get food (for free), the chance to attend a whiskey-focused mixology class, and more. TINCUP ambassadors will then host 'outdoor game time,' including pro skiers Cody Townsend and Elyse Sausgstad.
Find more information about attending and get your free ticket here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.