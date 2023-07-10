According to Rocky Mountain National Park, a 26-year-old female has died after a 500-foot-fall while free-solo climbing the 'Four Aces' formation on Ypsilon Mountain's Blitzen Ridge on July 9.
She was climbing with a 27-year-old male at the time, who contacted park rangers following her fall. The uninjured male was airlifted from his location via a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter out of Buckley Air Force Base. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group also assisted in the helicopter hoist operation.
The victim's body was recovered from the area above Ypsilon Lake.
The identification of the fallen climber has not yet been released.
The entirety of the Blitzen Ridge is rated as a 5.4 route on Mountain Project, meaning that it is beginner-level rock climbing. That being said, free-solo climbing means using no protection, such as a rope, leaving little margin for error or accident. Crumbling rock can be a key hazard on routes of this nature, even for the most skilled climbers.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
