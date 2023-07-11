A 22-year-old Boulder resident took a 100-foot fall while climbing the 5.6-rated Direct East Face Route of the First Flatiron on Monday night at about 6:30 p.m., resulting in serious injuries that left them immobilized.
The climber was free-soloing the route at the time, which is a style of climbing that involves using no protection, including ropes.
During the fall, the climber slid down the face of the formation and landed on a ledge. They could not move after sustaining serious injuries.
Their climbing partner finished the route and called 911 for assistance from the top of the formation.
Another pair of climbers in the area climbed to the injured person and started to provide first aid prior to the arrival of formal assistance. After rescuers and paramedics arrived, they rappelled down to the injured climber to render medical care.
The injured climber was loaded into a full body vacuum splint and litter and lowered to the base of the formation. After being evaluated by paramedics at the scene, they were transported to the hospital.
Free-solo climbing is a high-risk sport that can have deadly consequences with a little margin for error. This free-solo fall comes one day after another free-solo climber took a fatal 500-foot fall in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Not only do free-soloers risk tiring or cramping, hazards such as crumbling rock, animals, and slick lichen can also pose major risks.
The East Direct Route of the First Flatiron is one of the longest Flatiron rock climbing routes, consisting of about 10 pitches if climbed with a rope. Compared to other routes on the Flatirons that tend to be a mix of class four scrambling with a few class five moves, this route is consistent class five climbing. While a route with a 5.6-rating would be considered beginner-level rock climbing, the nature of free soloing ups the risk factor and makes this activity for experts only.
