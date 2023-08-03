Fugitive Allen Todd May, 58, was taken into custody at the start of the month in Florida after his mysterious escape from a Colorado prison in 2018.
May was initially sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2012 after being convicted of mail fraud in Texas, later transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute in Englewood in January of 2018. On December 21, 2018, it was noticed May was missing during a prisoner count, starting nearly five years of him being on the run from law enforcement.
Over the years, authorities pursued many tips from the public regarding May's whereabouts, but their pursuit yielded few results.
Then, an anonymous tipster reached out in May 2023 suggesting that May was living under the alias of Cary Bailey. While an aggressive follow-up into that information failed to deliver, the same tipster provided a photo related to a new tip on July 27 of a person they believed to be May, published on the Palm Beach Daily News website.
This led investigators to believe May was living at a Palm Beach penthouse apartment. While surveillance of the apartment revealed no signs of May, his suspected partner was spotted leaving the apartment in a U-Haul on August 1.
Authorities followed the U-Haul, with the U-Haul ultimately parking at a home in an upscale Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, about two miles from the ocean. This address had not been previously linked to May.
Authorities eventually saw a man matching the appearance of May leave the home and took him into custody, with his initial court appearance taking place on August 2. It was decided May would be transported back to Colorado to face new charges.
“I’d like to recognize and thank the anonymous tipster for the information they provided that directly led to the arrest of this unorthodox fugitive,” said District of Colorado U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor. “I would also like to thank and recognize the incredible tenacity of the Deputy U.S. Marshals who pursued every lead over the years in the District of Colorado, culminating in the arrest in the Southern District of Florida last night. Their relentless pursuit of this fugitive and the coordination of the agencies involved is a true testament to the U.S. Marshals Service’s mission.”
The charges faced by May are allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Read more about the case here.
