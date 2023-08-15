According to the US Marshals Service, a fugitive named Mark Fox has been found dead after escaping from the Bent County Jail last month by tunneling through sheetrock. One of four inmates who escaped, Fox was considered to be armed and dangerous in days prior to the discovery of his body, with the public told not to approach him if spotted.
The discovery of Fox's body was reported on Saturday afternoon by a former resident of a property located five miles south of Rocky Ford, which is about 75 miles southeast of Colorado Springs. The former resident had returned to the spot to retrieve property and found Fox deceased.
According to authorities, it was not immediately apparent that the body belonged to Fox due to decomposition, with it believed that he was dead for two to three weeks. There were no immediate signs of foul play, but Fox's cause of death won't be known until results of a toxicology are received.
The US Marshals Service thanked the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the FBI, the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Fountain Police Department, and the Colorado Springs Police Department for their assistance and joint cooperation in the investigation into the missing inmates.
Of the other three escaped inmates, two were found alive but suffering from drug overdoses in a Las Animas motel, with the third found dead in Pueblo, likely due to an overdose.
