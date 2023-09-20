Earlier this month, a report was released of a rock climbing fall that took place at Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on September 11. The incident resulted in an extensive search-and-rescue effort after the climber was left unconscious about 300 feet up on the wall with her climbing partner forced to leave the scene to get help.
Climbing.com has since published an in-depth account of the complicated rescue, also identifying the fallen climber as a 30-year-old female from Grand Junction named Becca. Becca was said to be highly experienced and well within her range of abilities on the multi-pitch trad-style route when a foothold broke, sending her crashing to a ledge below. She suffered numerous injuries as a result, including a severe head injury that would leave her in a coma until recently (read the full Climbing.com account of the accident here).
In days since, Becca's boyfriend of five years, Parker, has started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising money to help cover Becca's extensive medical bills related to the fall.
Parker explains that while Becca fractured several bones, including her pelvis, and suffered a collapsed lung, the most serious injury she sustained was to her head, despite Becca having a helmet on at the time of the fall.
He also notes that while Becca spent days unconscious, she has started to respond to verbal commands.
Parker describes Becca as the following:
"She is a deep, thoughtful, and complex woman with a wonderfully multifaceted nature.
Becca is incredibly detailed and strives to be the best version of herself daily. I've never seen anyone make so many lists, journal with such intensity and be so intentional with choices in life. She is an independent thinker who is deeply spiritual and feels a connectedness with that spirit through nature. It's partly why she loves to climb rocks, ride bikes, hike, surf and bask in the beauty of it all.
She is also a giver, who teaches Yoga and spends hours designing her classes to be healing of body and mind for her students. She is also honest, curious, and can light up a room with her smile and eyes."
According to Becca's boyfriend, the money raised by the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills not covered by insurance, with leftover funds set to be donated to search and rescue teams involved in saving Becca's life. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $10,000 thanks to more than 100 donors. Find the GoFundMe page here.
