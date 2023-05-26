According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected on Friday afternoon and evening in parts of Colorado, with large hail being a key risk.
The highest level of risk for the incoming storm is centered on northeastern Colorado's Fort Morgan, though this risk stretches to include Fort Collins, Longmont, Denver, Castle Rock, Greeley, Sterling, and Limon as well. Other major cities, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, should also get severe weather, but are not in the area designated at the highest level of risk.
Associated risks include a very low threat of tornados, up to golf ball-size hail, up to 70 mile per hour winds, and a low threat of flooding. Burn scar areas could be one spot where flood risk is higher, with this risk expected to continue through Sunday.
The storms will start forming over Colorado's mountain region, spreading east as Friday continues.
Find a map of the Friday risk breakdown below:
Find more information from the National Weather Service here.
