The issue of inaccurate GPS directions has long been a problem for travelers in Colorado's backcountry, with some services inadvertently taking drivers down roads that are far too rugged compared to what most vehicles might be able to handle.
This proved to be the case on August 16, with Aspen Daily News reporting that a semi truck driver was directed to travel the rugged route that eventually reaches the iconic Crystal Mill destination and the town of Crystal.
Despite multiple signs on the road warning of rugged conditions and the need for a four-wheel-drive vehicle, the driver took the route anyway at the direction of his boss, ultimately jack-knifing and blocking the road for 40 hours.
It's possible the odd route set to end in Denver was a redirection by the GPS service due to a mudslide-related closure on I-70.
This situation serves as a good reminder to those traveling in Colorado – before you attempt to tackle a road, make sure your vehicle can handle it. If conditions are getting rough and you're unfamiliar with a route, it's safest to assume they'll only get rougher in most cases, especially when traveling deeper into a remote area.
The incident can also serve as an example of how a Garmin inReach GPS communication device can be important for travelers in the backcountry. While most people consider these devices to be important when it comes to travel on the trail, they can also be used to call for help if a stranding occurs on a backcountry road that's lacking cell reception.
Read the full account of this incident and see images from the scene from Aspen Daily News here.
