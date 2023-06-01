After being closed for about two weeks due to high water flows and trail repairs, the Hanging Lake Trail in the White River National Forest is set to reopen tomorrow, June 2. The reopening comes after water levels have dropped, allowing for safer hiking conditions. That being said, hikers are advised to remain cautious as some water may still be present on the trail.
Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis stated, "We believe the water flows coming down Deadhorse Canyon have peaked, but hikers will still need to be prepared to encounter some water on the trail." Veldhuis also emphasized the importance of hikers being vigilant in watching for falling rocks and debris, as well as exercising caution around flowing water.
Earlier this month, the White River National Forest announced plans for extensive improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail. These improvements aim to help the trail better withstand high water and debris flows. The proposed measures include reengineering six of the trail's seven bridges and relocating two bridges to improve stream clearance during high-flow times. It's worth noting that while a temporary trail opened in 2022, further repairs are required for long-term sustainability.
Forest officials acknowledged the pressing need for a longer-term trail redesign, especially in light of the challenges that have been faced this spring. The redesign project will be funded through various sources, including Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, the City of Glenwood Springs, and the USDA Forest Service.
In addition to the most recent closure of the trail, access to the Hanging Lake Trailhead was blocked for two weeks in May due to a mudslide and running water. Thankfully, recent issues that have resulted in closures have left Hanging Lake untouched.
Hikers interested in visiting Hanging Lake will need to make reservations, with more information found here.
Hanging Lake Trail is one of the state's most popular outdoor recreation experiences, with the trailhead found at its own designated exit along I-70. While the route is just 1.2 miles each way, it climbs 1,200 to Hanging Lake, offering a physical and strenuous experience.
