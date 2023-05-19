Some areas of Longmont reported significant street flooding after heavy rainfall on Thursday evening.
According to data from CoCoRaHS Mapping System between a third of an inch and just over an inch and a half of rain fell across the city throughout the day on Thursday.
Twitter user Amy Parulis shared photos of the flooding near her office building, which is located near the intersection of South Fordham Street and Clover Basin Drive in Longmont, on Thursday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder estimated that the water was approaching a foot deep in some areas of the photos.
And now we have some ponds around the office building in Longmont @9NEWSWeather @CReppWx pic.twitter.com/98fjfO8Tt7— Amy Parulis (@AmyParulis) May 18, 2023
A video, shared by 9News, shows water flooding a residential area.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Longmont six inches of moving water can carry away an adult, 12 inches of moving water can carry away a small car, 18-24 inches of water can carry away most trucks.
"If you come to an area that is covered with water, you may not know the depth of the water or the condition of the ground underneath. Play it safe, any time you come to a flooded area, Turn Around, Don’t Drown," the city said.
