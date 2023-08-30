The Bureau of Land Management is set to eliminate an entire herd of wild horses from a remote part of northwestern Colorado starting on September 1.
According to a press release from the agency, the "appropriate management level" for the West Douglas Herd Area found about 20 miles from Rangely in Rio Blanco County is zero, which will result in the removal of 122 wild horses. The removal has been a long time coming, with the agency seeking to remove the horses since 1975.
A key concern with the area in terms of supporting wild horses is a lack of food and water, which tends to result in the horses straying into private lands. Authorities also hope the removal of the horses will reduce impacts to sensitive animal species also found in the habitat.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the horses will be gathered using a strategy called drive trapping, which involves pushing animals into a capture zone, often with a helicopter.
Efforts to remove Colorado's wild horses have drawn much controversy over the years, as horses can be injured or die as a result. According to Colorado Public Radio, the West Douglas herd was the same herd involved in a 2022 round-up, with roughly 145 of those horses dying after an outbreak of equine influenza occurred at a holding facility that they were transferred to.
Governor Polis has often criticized the roundup of wild horses, calling for more humane practices in the past and requesting a pause on prior operations.
Once gathered, most wild horses are ultimately transferred to public off-range pastures that often offer the option for sale or adoption.
