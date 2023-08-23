The Colorado Health Foundation recently released their annual 'Pulse Poll,' with the goal of determining what issues matter the most to Coloradans. With a large sample size of 2,639 Centennial State interviewees, several interesting data points were revealed, including that 40 percent of Coloradans are 'just getting by financially' and that 33 percent are worried about being able to afford food.
One section of the poll focuses on 'important issues facing Coloradans,' prompting respondents to answer in their own words with what they perceive to be the biggest concern facing the state.
Here's a breakdown of the top ten issues, according to respondents:
- Cost of living and inflation: mentioned by 16 percent of respondents
- Housing affordability: mentioned by 15 percent of respondents
- Government and politics: mentioned by 13 percent of respondents
- Homelessness: mentioned by 10 percent of respondents
- Public safety and crime: mentioned by 10 percent of respondents
- Water: mentioned by 7 percent of respondents
- Overpopulation, growth, and overdevelopment: mentioned by 6 percent of respondents
- Climate change: mentioned by 5 percent of respondents
- Economy and jobs: mentioned by 5 percent of respondents
- Guns, gun violence, and gun control: mentioned by 5 percent of respondents
It's also worth noting that some commonly discussed issues were notably low on the list, with only 1 percent of respondents feeling as it 'wildfires' were the biggest issue facing the state, ranking this concern 21st of 23 total answers that were given in the open-ended survey format. Policing practices and COVID-19 rounded out the bottom two issues included on the list, each mentioned few enough times to account for zero percent of the total responses.
Are these issues those you'd expect to see? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full results from the poll – these responses are on just one of 16 pages – here; and explore the Colorado Health Foundation website here.
