"Snow is a go, lightning is a no," said Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon Race Director Ron Ilgen, quick to note that this old saying has since been expanded to include a wider range of concerns when it comes to runner safety during the pair of iconic Colorado races that are set to travel to the summit of their namesake mountain this weekend. Either way, lightning seems to be the top concern, with snow on the course viewed as an acceptable hazard rather than a reason to call the event weekend off – it is a mountaineering event, after all.
Ilgen noted that the team behind the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent races is continuing to watch the ever-changing forecast for Pikes Peak, working with the National Weather Service and local search and rescue to make sure conditions are safe for the expected 2,400 runners hitting the trail this weekend and the crews that provide aid along the way.
While the Pikes Peak forecast through Saturday continues to wobble between a prediction of a few inches of snow and totals in the double-digits, expect the true amount to fall somewhere in-between that range. According to Ilgen, this weekday snow is more likely to have an impact on the teams setting up the course prior to event weekend opposed to those tackling the climb up the mountain on race days.
And should the forecast intensify or if lightning appears, the team behind the pair of races already has contingencies in mind – one of which is shortening the runs to turn around at Barr Camp – well-below tree line – as has happened in the past. Other plans could include a brief weather delay or runner hold. Ilgen also noted that the new summit house has made the situation more manageable, able to shelter many more runners than options that existed prior to its construction, if needed.
Runner and volunteer safety remains the top concern when it comes to altering either race, with another meeting set to take place on Wednesday and a second one on Friday to continue the monitoring of and discussion around incoming weather.
The current Mountain-Forecast.com prediction calls for an additional 12 to 14 inches of snow on the summit of Pikes Peak through Friday, stacking on top of snow that's already fallen – reported at about six inches on Monday afternoon. It's also worth noting that while this service previously called for snow on Saturday and Sunday race days, that prediction has since dropped off.
Whether the weather ends up impacting the race or not, it's highly likely that it will impact the running experience. With cloudy skies and below-freezing temperatures expected, runners have a good chance of encountering ice and snow on the route, as well as chilly gusts of wind.
While a waterproof layer is already required for all runners, Ilgen said his team will also recommend warmer clothing, gloves, and additional socks. Foot-based traction options will also be allowed.
So there you have it – unless there's lightning, it's looking like the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent will still head to the summit of America's Mountain. That's subject to change up until the starting gun, but as of now, runners should plan for a potentially slick and frigid race day on the Barr Trail in Colorado Springs.
