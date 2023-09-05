Each year, our team crunches the numbers to estimate how much a family of four traveling to Colorado from Chicago can expect to pay for the 'typical' skiing experience.
Here's the estimate we came up with for Midwestern ski travelers with their sights set on the Centennial State during the 2023-2024 season.
The Family:
This out-of-state family of four consists of two adults and two children, seeking to hit the powder in mid-January. They'll be spending a full week in the Centennial State arriving on Sunday (Jan. 14) and leaving the following Saturday (Jan. 20), skiing during the week. As many midwesterners do, they've picked the family-friendly and well-known town of Breckenridge as their destination.
Transportation to the slopes: $1,200
Thankfully, non-stop flights between Chicago and Denver are plenty and cheap. Kayak.com puts a flight with United Airlines in the economy class at about $230 per person. The family will need at least one bag per person at $35 each way – or a total of $280. The total cost for flights comes out to $1,200.
Transportation throughout the week: $900
Once at the airport, the family will need to get to the slopes. With Summit County's great (and free) public transportation system, the family will really only need to worry about getting to and from Breckenridge.
An AWD rental for the week would cost about $750, according to Kayak.com. With a shuttle costing about $75 per passenger each way – or about $600 total – this family is going to opt to rent for the sake of connivence and having a vehicle for use throughout the week. That being said, they also plan on using free public transportation when possible, so they'll probably save a bit on gas.
Estimating they'll need about $150 for gas throughout the week and to refill the tank before dropping the rental vehicle off, that brings the in-state transportation total to $900.
Lift tickets for five weekdays: $1,637
With Vail Resorts' new-ish 'Epic Day' offering, this family will be saving on lift tickets as they're planning ahead and won't need to purchase a full pass. Honestly, the 'Epic Day' options makes Vail Resorts locations some of the most affordable for those looking to ski seven days or less, so the family made a good call in picking Breckenridge, plus they'll have the option to pop over to the nearby Keystone slopes if they chose.
At current early-September prices, two adults ($93 per day) and two children ($49 per day) will bring their total cost for lift tickets to $1,414. If those kids are older than 12, they'll be paying the full adult price of $93 per day. If both are over 12, that means lift tickets will be $1,860, but this hypothetical family has a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old, making their total lift ticket cost $1,637.
Gear rentals: $1,340
Aiming for a convenient option, this family will be renting all of their gear directly from Breckenridge Resort.
The cheapest 'on-the-slopes' adult ski rentals with a helmet included cost $75 per day when booked online and in-advance. For kids, that number drops to $50. For the parents and the teen, the total will come to $1,095 for all three for five days of skiing. Tack on another $245 for the younger child, bringing their total gear cost to $1,340.
That might seem pricey, but for once-a-year skiers, it's significantly cheaper than outfitting the whole family with gear and then also paying to transport it to the slopes.
Lodging: $2,874
While this family is looking for the convenience of being close to the slopes, they're also looking for reasonable pricing when it comes to their hotel.
With Beaver Run Resort's location near the Peak 9 slopes and Main Street, and a relatively affordably 'suite' option, that's their pick. The family is looking at about $400 per night for ski-in/ski-out access, for a total of $2,874 once taxes and fees are included – ultimately $479 per night.
Lessons: $975
The 14-year-old and both parents are capable on the mountain, but the 10-year-old needs lessons. Booking lessons online costs $325 for one day, $650 for two, and $975 for three. This family really wants the 10-year-old to be able to join them on Thursday and Friday without slowing them down too much, so they're opting for three full days of group lessons at $975.
Food around town: $922
This family has budgeted $400 for groceries for the week, with plans to eat breakfast and lunch in their hotel room. That being said, they'll be eating out every night.
According to BudgetYourTrip.com, the typical food cost for an adult in Breckenridge is about $24 per meal. This trip planning tool doesn't provide an estimate for children, but let's knock the kid's meal cost down to $15. For six nights of eating out at $87 per night (with no alcohol), that'll be $522 for the week.
Discretionary spending: $500
This family wants to make sure they all come back with Breck-branded clothing and they don't want to miss out on those famous crepes on Main Street. So that they're not holding back, they've budgeted $500 for discretionary spending.
The total cost: $10,348
There are plenty of ways to save on a ski trip – a hotel that's farther from the slopes, gear rentals picked up in a non-resort town, never eating out, skipping the lessons – but if a family is looking to have an experience as described, they'll be looking at around $10,000 for a week in Breckenridge, Colorado.
