The Denver Nuggets will make their first ever appearance in an NBA Finals game later this week, and the popular Mexican fast-casual chain Chipotle just gave fans another thing to root for.
According to a tweet from the restaurant's official Twitter account, it will be giving away 300 free burritos every time a player on either team scores a three-point shot during each game of the series.
"During the live broadcast of each game, when a player on either team scores a three point shot (up to 35 three point shots per Game), a message featuring a unique keyword (the “Keyword”) will be posted to the @chipotletweets Twitter account. Once a Promotion Tweet is published, eligible participants can send a text message with the Keyword to the short code 888222," according to the terms of the promotion.
The first 300 participants to send in a text will win a free entrée. Eligible participants need to be at least 13 years of age or older, and there will be a one free entrée limit per phone number.
