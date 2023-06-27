If you've spent much time in Colorado's high country, you've likely encountered a pika. Often described as hamster-like in appearance, but with giant ears, these tiny critters – closely related to the rabbit – are undoubtedly one of Colorado's cutest creatures.
While many people have seen a pika, not as many know about the struggle they face to survive. Highly sensitive to hot temperatures, a warming climate has pushed pikas higher and higher up Colorado's peaks during summer months in search of a cooler environment. On a sort of sinking island, these pikas may eventually run out of room if temperature increases continue, unable to find temperatures that allow for their survival – not to mention concerns related to genetic isolation.
It's important to note that all hope isn't lost – some pika populations around the country have proven to be more resilient than once thought. However, close monitoring of Colorado's pika is still an important aspect of studying their well-being.
In an effort to keep an eye on Colorado's pika, The Colorado Pika Project has launched a tracking smartphone app, with this initiative driven by Rocky Mountain Wild and the Denver Zoo.
Not only will the smartphone app be used by 650 volunteers to report pika sightings around the highest reaches of the state, the public will also have the opportunity to use the same app to report sightings of their own.
“Pika Patrol will really empower hikers to help scientists understand how pikas are coping with climate change in our state,” said Dr. Johanna Varner, a biology professor and American pika expert at Colorado Mesa University. “The app makes it really easy for people to submit photos and sound recordings with their observations, which are really powerful data.”
Find out more about using the app and joining in on the effort to better understand and protect Colorado's pika population here.
Read more about 'The Plight of the Mighty Pika' here.
