Given that the state of Colorado is known for its massive mountains, it's no surprise that the state's 'best amusement park' sits on top of a massive peak, according to Reader's Digest.
Located in Glenwood Springs at 7,100 feet, the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was dubbed the top Centennial State amusement park by the publication in state-by-state breakdown of amusement park destinations that was recently published. A key reason behind its inclusion is it's high TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 stars with more than 2,000 reviews.
Often called 'America's only mountaintop theme park,' the park overlooks the city of Glenwood Springs below, as well as the surrounding mountains. Not only is it home to the highest elevation looping roller coaster in the country, it's also got a giant canyon swing, an alpine coaster, a scenic gondola, caves to explore, and more. Three roller coasters can be found on-site, with events hosted at the property year-round.
Learn more about visiting this Colorado attraction here.
Find the full Reader's Digest list here.
