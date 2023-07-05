Are you looking for the perfect Colorado-themed playlist to blast while cruising around the Centennial State this summer? We've got a collection of songs you won't want to miss.
Curated by OutThere Colorado's Sam Schoenecker, our Spotify playlist 'COLORADO SONGS... that aren't Rocky Mountain High' features a wide range of music from local artists and superstars with a Colorado connection, as well as songs written about the state.
Note: Some songs may be explicit in nature. Listener discretion is advised.
At launch, we're including 38 of our favorites in honor of Colorado being the 38th state admitted into the Union, but we'll be adding to it as summer continues – so make sure you save it.
Have a recommendation? Let us know in the comments or shoot us an email at [email protected].
Find the playlist on Spotify here.
