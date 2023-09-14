The National Weather Service recently published historical data related to how El Niño periods tend to impact winter weather in Denver, providing insight into what may lie ahead in upcoming months.
With El Niño conditions now in place and expected to last into 2024, many Coloradans are anticipating plenty of snowfall.
As El Niño relates specifically to Denver, past El Niño periods have resulted in above-average snowfall in the Mile High City seven of eight times since 1957.
The average seasonal snowfall in Denver is 56.9 inches, but this jumps to 70.8 inches when El Niño is active. The highest amount of snowfall that occurred during an El Niño year in Denver was 94.9 inches during the 1972 to 1973 winter season.
The National Weather Service also noted that El Niño "can" produce stronger, slower moving storms that typically occur during spring months, though the forecasting service also noted that these storms can occur earlier and that the occurrence of this type of wintery storm isn't guaranteed.
So there you have it – Denverites should probably expect snowfall that's above-average this winter and early spring, but as is the norm for any weather forecast, that prediction is subject to change.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.