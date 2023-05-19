Several roads will be closed to traffic this weekend, as the Colfax Marathon gears up to take place in Denver for its 15th year.
"Originally created by the cities of Denver, Lakewood, and Aurora to recognize Colfax Avenue, the longest main street in America, it’s Denver’s only marathon. The race has grown to be a nationally recognized event, featuring unique courses incorporating the iconic landmarks of the Mile High City," the event description reads.
This year, festivities will start on Saturday, featuring a 5K that starts and finishes in City Park. York Street will be partially closed that day in the northbound curb lane from 21st Avenue to 17th Avenue and the westbound curb lane from 17th Avenue to Steele Street from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on that day.
Event organizers have announced the following road closures for Sunday:
- York between Colfax and 23rd will be closed from 5:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
- 23rd Avenue between York and Colorado Boulevard will be closed to traffic between 5:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
- 17th Avenue from Detroit to York will be closed to vehicles from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Westbound Colfax Avenue from Elizabeth Street (just south of East HS) to Speer Boulevard will be closed to vehicles from 5:45am – 10:00 a.m.
- Westbound Colfax Avenue from I-25 to Garrison in Lakewood will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to Noon.
- Raleigh from westbound Colfax to West 17th will be a full closure from 7:00am until 9:30am.
- The following streets will close at least one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. : Lawrence Street from Speer to 17th Street, 17th Street to 17th Avenue, 17th Avenue to Vine Street.
- Vine Street from 17th Avenue to 22nd Avenue will be closed to north south vehicles from 7:00am – 1:30pm.
- There will be a one lane closure on 22nd from Vine Street to Gaylord Street.
- Gaylord Street from 22nd to 21 Street Avenue will be closed from 7:00am – 1:45pm
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.