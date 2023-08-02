Kicking off the start of August, the Farmers' Almanac has published their prediction for the 2023-2024 winter season, forecasting what type of weather people around the United States should expect.
Colorado may have the most boring winter prediction of all forecasts featured on their national map – "cold, average snowfall."
While the Colorado forecast isn't that surprising or exciting, a few American regions may have weather that's more tumultous in store during chilly months to come.
The American South is expected to be unseasonably cold and stormy, with a stormy and wet winter predicted for the West Coast. Meanwhile, the Midwest and Southeast is also expected to get hit with storms and noteworthy moisture.
Do you want a winter with cold and snow, or mild and warm? El Niño could make things interesting for some.
While the accuracy of almanac predictions are often called into question, almanacs have claimed to maintain about 80 percent accuracy – though results from one academic study points to it be being more like 52 percent.
According to the National Weather Service, El Niño conditions that are currently present are expected to continue into winter. In general, El Niño winters tend to be a little warmer in the northern half of Colorado with about-average moisture for the state. That being said, this far out and with El Niño years having a tendency to show showing plenty of variance as they relate to Colorado when compared over time, it's still hard to tell what winter will bring.
Think the Farmers' Almanac winter prediction can be trusted? Let us know in the comments.
