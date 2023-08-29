With the fall season on fast approach, many Coloradans are likely curious about what weather they can expect this September.
Fortunately, the National Weather Service publishes a 'monthly outlook' each month, which provides valuable insight regarding what lies ahead.
According to the National Weather Service, September is likely to bring above-norm temperatures to Colorado. To help contextualize what that might mean, the average high and low temperature in Colorado Springs is 88 degrees and 56 degrees on September 1, dropping to 77 degrees and 43 degrees by September 30. In other words, expect it to be a bit warmer than that in this city.
In terms of the rest of the state, temperatures are expected to be especially high in the southwest region compared to the norm.
As far as precipitation goes, the National Weather Service has stated that there are equal chances of moisture being above or below the norm for the entire state, so expect a pretty average September when it comes to rain and snow.
Given that this is a long-term outlook, conditions could change, but for now, know that the most noticeable aspect of September weather in Colorado will likely be the heat.
Find more weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
