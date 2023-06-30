Coloradans are no stranger to monsoon season, marked with heavy afternoon downpours, flooding, and occasional landslides. While the season can provide relief of summer dryness, it's important to be aware of when it will be taking place in order to plan ahead for travel and recreation.
According to reputable OpenSnow meteorologist Alan Smith, monsoon season is set to hit later this year compared to the norm. Smith notes that monsoon moisture may not hit until late July in 2023.
While temperatures have ticked up significantly in Colorado over recent days, the National Weather Service is calling for wetter-than-normal conditions in the short-term. It's also worth noting that no drought is currently found statewide and abnormal dryness is only found in a very low 1.89 percent of the state, isolated in the far southeast corner.
While fire risk still exists, current conditions and the short-term forecast could help dampen this hazard prior to the late arrival of monsoon moisture. That being said, continue to proceed with extreme caution when burning, as several recent wildfires have taken place.
Find Smith's full report covering more specifics about when it will hit, why monsoon season takes place, and how intense it's suspected to be here.
