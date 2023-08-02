After Wednesday storms come to an end, Colorado will mostly have a break of severe weather for a few days before another round of summer storms hit a large portion of the state.
According to a hazardous weather outlook published by the National Weather Service Prediction Center, severe storms are expected to again rear their head on August 5, with the worst weather taking place in the Eastern Plains region.
The severe weather will be supported by an unstable air mass over eastern Colorado and America's central Plains region.
During the same time period, hazardous heat will be present in the American South and while the warning related to the heat includes Colorado-border state New Mexico, it doesn't include Colorado.
Find additional information on the Weather Prediction Center's hazards outlook page.
