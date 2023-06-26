Boulder Daily Camera's Mitchell Byars recently took to Twitter to share a unique police scanner report that was shared on the hot day of June 26: "Someone is walking a dog on the pavement and it doesn't have boots on."
As might be expected, people were quick to poke fun at the situation, calling it "the most Boulder thing I've seen today" and "over dramatic, but also entirely wholesome." That being said, the police blotter report does touch on an important subject for pet owners – when is the pavement too hot for pups?
According to a report from the American Kennel Club, temperatures consistently at 85 degrees or above can make pavement too hot for many dogs, especially when there's no spot for a break – like shaded grass or dirt. Remember – while the air temperature might be 85, pavement being cooked by the sun can be much toastier.
Note: Not all dogs are the same, with some sensitive to temperatures when it's much cooler out.
Data featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association notes that an air temperature of 86 degrees can mean the pavement is 135 degrees. It can be easy to underestimate the heat in shoes, but a pup doesn't get that luxury.
Keep in mind that some materials encountered on the walk, like metal or sand, may be even hotter. That's an important point to remember when visiting destinations like Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park, which is very dog-friendly, but can also mean encountering extremely dangerous temperatures – particularly once noon hits or sometimes even before that.
Dogs can also face other health hazards in heat, including dehydration and heat stroke.
If you're looking to avoid the risks of exercising with dogs amid Colorado's hot summer days, plan your adventure early in the day. Opting to visit dirt trails can also be a good way to avoid pavement – the more shade there is, the better.
It's also important to recognize the warning signs of when a dog may be struggling with heat, including the desire to seek shade, unwillingness to move, laying down, panting, vomiting, reddening of visible skin, and excessive saliva, according to the American Kennel Club.
If you're curious about whether or not the pavement is too hot, test it out with a bare foot. Assume that if it's too hot for you, it's probably too hot for your furry friend, as well.
Looking to protect your dog's feet? Booties can help – here are a few options.
Find more information about keeping dogs safe on hot days here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.