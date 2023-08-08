Long hours of summer daylight are getting shorter by the day.
Here's a look at when the first sunset before 8 p.m. will take place in different parts of Colorado, as well as the first sunset will occur before 7 p.m. Data comes from timeanddate.com.
Denver: August 13, sunset at 7:58 p.m.; September 21, sunset at 6:58 p.m.
Durango: August 18, sunset at 7:59 p.m.; September 28, sunset at 6:59 p.m.
Colorado Springs: August 11, sunset at 7:59 p.m.; September 20, sunset at 6:59 p.m.
Fort Collins: August 14, sunset at 7:59 p.m.; September 21, sunset at 6:59 p.m.
Grand Junction: August 22, sunset at 7:59 p.m.; September 30, sunset at 6:58 p.m.
Trinidad: August 7, sunset at 7:59 p.m.; September 19, sunset at 6:59 p.m.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.