Most Coloradans have probably noticed all that smoke floating around above the state on Wednesday, prompting concern over where it's coming from.
Mapping from AirNow.gov appears to show that most of this smoke has traveled south from fires burning in the northern United States and Canada. While there are active fires in Colorado, these don't appear to be having that much of an impact overall.
A high concentration of fires that may be contributing to the smoke seem to exist in Washington and Idaho, though the densest flows of smoke appear to be traveling to Colorado from Canada's British Columbia and Alberta.
Here's what the National Weather Service had to say regarding the smoke: "Some smoke in the sky early this morning, mainly north and east of Denver. Smoke gradually thins through the day, but the northeast plains will see redevelopment tonight. [...] Lots of active fires in British Columbia, Alberta, and even the Northwest Territories and Yukon. Our airflow turns more westerly over the next two days, so we'll clear any lingering smoke out."
Colorado's air quality has been impacted as a result, with Denver's air quality rated as 'moderate' around 11:30 with an air quality index score of 62. The recommendation for air quality at this level is that sensitive groups should wear masks when outside and reduce outdoor exercise. Closing windows is also recommended. Meanwhile, the air quality is even worse in certain pockets of Colorado. Wellington, for example, has an AQI score of 102, which is rated as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' – a tier worse than Denver's 'moderate' rating.
Find the AQI score for your Colorado town here and explore the 'smoke map' here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.