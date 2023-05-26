Casa Bonita has officially released more information about the reopening of the beloved restaurant, though a specific date has not been made public.
Presumably, in upcoming days, the restaurant will be 'beta-tested,' open to limited dining for guests pulled exclusively off of the restaurant's email list.
Full ticketing information and details about pricing have yet to be released.
The announcement coincides with show co-creator Matt Stone's birth date, as well as popular South Park character Kyle Broflovski. Kyle's birthday is the catalyst for the events in the famed Casa Bonita episode of the show. Kyle has his birthday party at the restaurant, but doesn't invite the entire group of friends, causing problems. Many were hopeful Casa Bonita would reopen on May 26, as well, though no hard date for when dining will start has been announced.
There was an invite-only press event that took place. Learn more about what that was like from the Denver Gazette here.
If you want to sign-up to be among the first to experience Casa Bonita, find the newsletter sign-up here.
