Located near Franktown in Colorado's Douglas County, Castlewood Canyon State Park is one Front Range outdoor recreation destination that tends to get overlooked – but a visit should be on your summer bucket list.
Spanning 2,621 acres, the state park features numerous hiking and running trails, rock climbing routes, an impressive canyon, and serves as important habitat for a wide range of wildlife, including fox, bears, mountain lions, coyotes, and more. It's also home to the remnants of the historic Castlewood Dam, which collapsed and sent a 15-foot-tall wave of water crashing toward Denver in 1933.
There's no doubt about it, Castlewood Canyon State Park is another special place in the Centennial State.
Attracting around 250,000 visitors annually in recent years, improving the destination is continually top-of-mind for those involved in managing this destination and with big changes potentially on the way, officials are asking the public for help.
According to a June 14 press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Castlewood Canyon State Park is asking for public input as it relates to future plans for the space. Specific topics center on parking needs, a possible timed-entry system, and off-leash areas for dogs.
The period for public comment ends on June 30. Members of the public can use an online form to comment until then.
If you're a fan of Castlewood Canyon State Park or plan on visiting in the future, share your feedback.
Find the online form here.
