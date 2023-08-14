While Canadian Keanu Reeves is best-known for his career as an actor thanks to major films like John Wick and The Matrix, he's also got a passion for creating and performing music.
Reeves has long been a member of alternative rock group Dogstar as a bass player and a vocalist, which has made its return after a two-decade hiatus. While the band was started in 1991, they put their music on pause in 2002. It wouldn't be until July of 2022 when they announced "We're Back" on Instagram.
Fun fact about the band – popular rock band Weezer played their first-ever gig on a line-up with Dogstar in 1992.
Dogstar is currently in the middle of a multi-country tour and Coloradans who love rock music or Keanu Reeves are in luck, with Dogstar set to perform three shows in the Centennial State.
The first Colorado Dogstar show takes place on August 17 at Denver's Marquis Theater. This show is followed by a performance at Fox Theatre in Boulder on August 18 and a show at Aspen's popular Belly Up venue on August 19.
Ticket prices vary, but those at Boulder Fox Theatre appear to be the most affordable on TicketMaster, starting at $52.
Find tickets here and check out Dogstar music on Youtube.
(1) comment
Saw them at a college concert in Kentucky on that last tour 20 years ago. I remembered how annoying it was that so many people were there just to see him and yell "You're the One, NEO" and couldn't care less about the music!
