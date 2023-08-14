FILE - Keanu Reeves appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City.” The nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago was written by Erik Larson. The Hulu streaming service says that Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect who helped design the fair. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)